Authorities warn parents against denying pregnant girls education, vaccines

Authorities in the Mukono District have told parents not to deny education and other services to girls who gave birth during the Covid-19 period.

The Mukono Resident District Commissioner, Ms Fatuma Ndisaba, in an interview with the Monitor, asked parents to stop misleading children by denying them their rights to education and health care.

"President accepted all pregnant girls and those who have given birth to access education because they are entitled to it," she said.

She also noted that there are parents who are all the time negative to government programs including Covid-19 vaccines.

"My dear students, stop being misled by some parents that discourage you from getting vaccines. These vaccines are so important and will help to protect and prevent you from the virus," Ms Ndisaba said.

She called upon parents to help embrace the vaccination process for children from the age of 12 years.

Mr David Bisaso, a resident of Mukono, said some parents are preaching negative information to their children and hence discouraging them from taking the vaccine.

MS Annet Nansubuga, a 14-year-old student in Mukono said she has been advised by her parents not to take the vaccine claiming that she is still young for it.

"I am in senior one and when I asked my parents about getting vaccinated, they advised me not to go for it and I feel I want to get it for better health," she said.

Ms Brenda Nakiranda,16, who got pregnant during Covid-19 period said she was advised by her parents to stop studying and not to get vaccinated claiming that it may affect the baby.

"My parents denied me education and told me to first sit home for a full year so that I can breastfeed whereby I feel I’m being left behind," she said.

Ms Betty Angatai from Save the Mothers, said Covid-19 had an impact as some adolescents were subjected to Gender-Based Violence and child labour.

“Many girls became mothers without preparation, some died during labour and others survived but with C-sections,” she said.