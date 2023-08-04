Aviation passengers increase by 19 per cent – UCAA

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has revealed that the number of international passengers recorded at Entebbe International Airport in the first half of this year has increased by 19 per cent, from 707,750 passengers in the first half of 2022 to 842,429 passengers in this year’s first half.

Addressing the media in Kampala on Thursday, Mr Fred Bamwesigye, the UCAA director general said that this year’s traffic is also more than that recorded before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the same period of January to June 2019, when the authority registered 836,384 international passengers.

“The increase in traffic is partly attributed to the relaxation of Covid-19 travel restrictions across the globe and tourism promotion initiatives,” he said.

Other factors include; the revival of the national airline and the attraction of more air operators to Uganda’s airspace through the liberalization of air transport services, among others.

However, the authority noted that exports in this year’s first half were low compared to those recorded in the same period last year (18,817 against 21,521 last year).

Equally, imports recorded in the year’s half remained a bit low (2,950 compared to 10, 075 last year), while domestic departures rose by 903 from 3,411 registered in 2022.

Ongoing upgrade and expansion of the Airport

Mr Bamwesigye revealed that the project for the upgrade of Entebbe International Airport is currently at 85 per cent completion and the total completion of this work is anticipated for July next year.

“Several sub-components of the project have been completed, including strengthening and rehabilitation of runways 12/30 and 17/35 and the associated taxiways,” he said.

Mr Bamwesigye added: “Aircraft Apron 4, 2 and 5 were also completed and the only pending works are on the expansion of Apron 1 and the construction of a new 20, 000 square meter passenger terminal building, which is at 40 per cent level of completion.”

He further noted that upon completion, the Entebbe International Airport’s terminal capacity will be enhanced from the current 2 million passengers a year to at least 3.5 million passengers per year.

As the country embarks on several facelift projects in several areas ahead of hosting two international summits; the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+ China summit in January 2024, the aviation authority says it is ready for the arrival and departure of the delegates.