Avoid internal bickering -Kyagulanyi urges NUP supporters

The leader of National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi has urged his party members to refrain from internal bickering if they want the party to achieve its goal of taking state power.

He said in-fighting discourages some people from joining the party yet they still need more people to build a strong and robust supporter base ahead of the 2026 general election.

“We need togetherness as the people of the National Unity Platform regardless of our capacities. Let us all focus on the common cause of unseating President Museveni,” said the former presidential candidate popularly known as Bobi Wine.

He also revealed that moles in the party have been identified and currently well-known and urged members to shun them.

Mr Kyagulanyi was speaking to party supporters during the closure of Greater Masaka NUP Foot Soldiers Football Tournament at Masaka Recreation Grounds on Sunday. Downtown Football Club won the tournament after beating Nanungi Football Club in a tense and dramatic penalty shoot-out (9-8). In netball, the Queens Team beat Shooting Stars.

NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and leader of opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga chat during a foot match they were spectating at Masaka Recreation Ground on November 6, 2022. Photos/ Noeline Nabukenya



The winners walked away with a bull and a trophy.

Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament re-echoed Mr Kyagulanyi’s message, saying NUP leaders at all levels have to maintain internal cohesion.

“We are taking the hardest route which needs unity. We encourage you to lend your colleagues a hand such that we can achieve our ambition, do not be intimidated,” Mr Mpuuga said.

He also used the same function to mobilise people to observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by Ministry of Health to fight Ebola disease which has so far claimed one person in Masaka City.