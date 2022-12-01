Avoid joining wrong groups, youth cautioned

A senior presidential advisor in the office of the national chairman of National Resistance Movement, has urged the youth to desist from joining groups whose intention in to destabilise the country’s peace and security.

Ms Uzeiye Namyalo, while addressing university students during East African Community students’ conference held in Kampala on November 29, said since the youth are the leaders of now and tomorrow, they should play a fundamental role in creating and promoting peace.

The participants were drawn from Somalia, Mali, Nigeria and East African countries.

“Don’t be diverted by those whose intention is to disorganise us. Government is ready to work with you to promote peace and security in the region, on the continent and globally. Uganda is enjoying peace, which other countries are not,” she said.

Currently, Uganda is a host to about 1.6 million refugees from neighbouring war-torn countries.