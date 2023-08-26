Baby among 23 Congolese remanded in Uganda over illegal entry

At least 23 Congolese nationals have been remanded by a court in Uganda after their arrest on August 23, 2023.

The suspects were detained following an operation in Buwama and Mpigi Townships in central Uganda.

On Friday, they appeared in the dock at the Mpigi Magistrates Court on allegations of illegally entering into the neighbouring East African country.

Amidst tight security, court presided by Magistrate Fatimah Nabirye charged them with illegal entry according to the Citizenship and Migration Control (Amendment) Act 2009.

All suspects –20 men, 2 women and a baby, pleaded not guilty but Nabirye remanded them to Mpigi Government Prison until September 5 when they will appear for judgment.

The exact age of the baby was not immediately disclosed.