Banknotes bearing signature of Mutebile are still legal tender – BoU

The Bank of Uganda has dismissed false information circulating on different media platforms claiming that the banknotes bearing the signature of the late Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, the former governor, are expired or shall soon expire and cease to be the legal tender.

In the public statement, the BoU management advised the public to disregard the false information, saying: “The change of the office bearer or the demise of the person who signed on the bank notes as governor does not in any way affect the validity or legal status of the banknotes that he or she signed.”

The design features and the characteristics of the currency banknotes include among other things the signature of the governor.

“The current banknotes remain legal tender until they are determined otherwise by the Bank of Uganda, which is the ONLY lawful authority entrusted with the mandate to issue currency notes,” the BoU management further stated.

Currently, Uganda shilling is in the banknotes of Shs1,000, 2,000, 5,000, 10,000, 20,000, and Shs50,000 bearing the signature of the late Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile.