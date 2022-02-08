Banknotes bearing signature of Mutebile are still legal tender – BoU

Uganda's bank notes. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • The design features and the characteristics of the currency banknotes include among other things the signature of the governor.

The Bank of Uganda has dismissed false information circulating on different media platforms claiming that the banknotes bearing the signature of the late Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, the former governor, are expired or shall soon expire and cease to be the legal tender.

