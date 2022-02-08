Prime

Ugandans should not be duped by patronage appointments

Author, Muniini K Mulera. PHOTO/FILE 

By  Muniini K. Mulera

What you need to know:

  • My hypothesis is that we confuse political patronage for individuals with community benefit.

Dear Tingasiga:
 One of the great myths that have taken hold in Uganda is that high profile government appointments benefit the communities of the appointees’ origins. People react to the appointment of an ethnic kinsman with joy and declarations that God has remembered them. Religious thanksgiving celebrations follow, complete with speeches that proclaim the appointment to be a reward to the community.

