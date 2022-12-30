Banyakigezi lobby govt for more Cabinet slots

The leadership of the International Community of the Banyakigezi (ICOB) Uganda chapter has accused the ruling NRM of dropping their sons and daughters from influential positions in government without replacing them.

“While we support the NRM government and its leadership, we must be given due consideration when it comes to appointments in influential positions,” said Ms Grace Mugabirwe Mutebile, the president of ICOB Uganda Chapter.

“We appeal to President Museveni to remember the Banyakigezi,” she added.

ICOB Uganda chapter is a non-partisan, non-profit making organisation that was established in 2009 to promote the cultural, social and economic development of Banyakigezi in Uganda and in the Diaspora.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day Banyakigezi annual convention at National Teachers College Kabale in Kabale Town on Tuesday, Ms Mugabirwe listed positions that have had no replacement as that of former prime ministers Amama Mbabazi and Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, former Finance minister Dr Ezra Suruma, former Inspector General of Government Gen Kale Kayihura and former Agriculture minister Hope Mwesigye.

The above leaders were replaced with leaders from other parts of the country.

Ms Mugabirwe also dismissed as false, allegations that ICOB serves interests of opposition political parties in Uganda.

“As ICOB Uganda chapter, we support the NRM government and its leadership because it has given us an opportunity to serve our people. But we do not belong to any opposition political party although some elders in the country associate all of us with the opposition leaders just because some few members of our organisation write articles in the media that are critical of the NRM government,” Ms Mugabirwe said.

State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives David Bahati, who represented former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi as the chief guest at the opening of the convention, appealed for unity and hard work for the development of Kigezi.

“The people of Kigezi are a great resource characterised by hard work, speaking the truth, being honest and openness, among other unique characteristics that distinguish the Banyakigezi both in Kigezi and in the Diaspora from the rest of Ugandan citizens. I appeal for unity because it leads to development,” Mr Bahati said.

He also cautioned the Banyakigezi against sectarianism and asked them to work as a team to promote commercial farming, industrialisation, wealth creation and the education of their children.