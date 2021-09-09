Baruuli, Banyala launch fresh demands for land

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

Baruuli and Banyala ethnic groups are demanding full control over land and buildings in Nakasongola and Kayunga districts, which are also being claimed by Buganda Kingdom.

Under a campaign dubbed; ‘My land, my life’, that was launched at the weekend, the leaders of the two ethnic groups claim Buganda has trampled on their land rights for a long time and can no longer tolerate it.

They claim Section B Clause (IV) of the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which President Museveni and Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II signed allows them to utilise land where Buganda had established the administrative units.

They also claim that most of the land at sub-county and Ssaza units that were returned to them as per the MoU have been sold off by some “unscrupulous” Buganda officials in Nakasongola and Kayunga.

“We have come up with a collective voice to sound an ultimatum to the Mengo establishment. Since the signing of the agreement in 2013 where Mengo was by law required to act in line with all the provisions of the agreement, Mengo officials have stepped up a provocative approach, including acts of aggression in total disregard of the agreement. We have been denied access and full utilisation of the mentioned land,” Isabaruuli Constantine Mwogeza Butamanya said.

This was during the launch of the campaign at his palace in Nakasongola Town.

The Banyala cultural leader Maj (Rtd) Baker Kimeze also graced the function.

Mr Batamanya said they have made several petitions against the provocative acts by some officials in Mengo, but no action has been taken.

“The 2013 agreement where both President Museveni and the Kabaka appended their respective signatures is being abused by a section of Mengo officials under the watch of both the government and the Kabaka. Today, the Banyala and Baruuli are launching the campaign to have full authority on their land uninterrupted,” he added.

Mr Samuel Kasirye, the Buruuli chiefdom prime minister, said in the last couple of months, Mengo agents have recently sold off a plot of land adjacent to Nakasongola headquarters on Sasira Road.

“This is among the many acts that show provocation and aggression while ignoring the contents of the agreement. We have decided to take the land matters to the next level as Baruuli and Banyala cultural groups that have equal stake in Uganda,” he said.

Mr Martin Ssenkatuka, his Banyala counterpart, said some officials in Mengo think that small chiefdoms within Buganda have no rights over their own properties, which is why they keep ignoring their concerns .

Buganda response

However, the Buganda information minister, Mr Noah Kiyimba, dismissed the allegations, saying the Banyala and Baruuli are misinterpreting some clauses of the MoU.

“The agreement does not rule out the fact that Buganda has its own property in Buruuli and the Banyala areas for which they remain administered by Mengo through the appointed agents. It is only right that the officials from the two cultural groups channel their respective grievances to the rightful offices in Mengo and not seek wrongful public sympathy on issues that are misrepresented,” he said.

Although Nakasongola (Buruuli ) and Kayunga (Bugerere) are constitutionally part of Buganda’s 18 counties, Buruuli and Bunyala cultural leaders insist that they are independent.

A similar claim is also being made by Sansa Kabumbuli II of Kooki chiefdom in Rakai District.

According to the Traditional or Cultural Leaders Act, 2010, Kamuswaga and Isabaruuli are listed among the 13 traditional leaders in Uganda.

Baruuli and Banyala have for long been pushing for secession, which Buganda protests.

Contested clause of 2013 agreement

Section B (IV) of the MoU signed on August 1, 2013 between President Museveni and Kabaka Ronald Mutebi states that the Kabaka shall respect the cultural norms of other related ethnic communities in Buganda such as the Banyala and Baruuli and leave to them land where the former administrative units were situated as amicably agreed by both parties.

The Banyala and Baruuli claim that Mengo has grossly ignored this clause.

The MoU also states that the Kabaka is free to move to any part of the country without seeking permission from anyone.