Besigye blames govt over rampant land grabbing in Bunyoro 

Former Forum for Democratic (FDC) party president, Col (rtd) Dr Kiiza Besigye has castigated the government over its alleged failure to address the problem of land grabbing in the Bunyoro Sub-region.

While addressing a rally at Hoima Booma Grounds on Monday, Dr Besigye observed that ever since oil was discovered in the Albertine Graben, the region has registered massive land evictions, leaving many families homeless.

Dr Besigye, who was in the area on a drive to popularise the Power Ten Faction of FDC Katonga, noted that cases of land grabbing are on the rise in the region yet the government has not provided a permanent solution to such problems.

“The government has not done much to help the people evicted from their land or even contained these illegal evictions,” he said.

He further said even the oil roads constructed in Bunyoro might not benefit the locals, some of whom have been rendered jobless.

“The oil roads will not end their poverty because they are not meant for them, but they have been constructed to carry away their wealth,” Dr Besigye said.

The four-time presidential candidate also expressed concern over the delay by the government to establish a public university in Bunyoro Sub-region.

He said most of the regions in the country have public universities and Bunyoro has not been considered despite several demands by different actors.

“Denying you knowledge is keeping you completely unable to get out of poverty and a university for Bunyoro has been long overdue,” he said.

Ms Asinansi Nyakato, the Hoima City Woman MP, said the people of Bunyoro are facing several challenges such as high taxes and rampant land grabbing.

“The taxes are very high and are suffocating traders. People have been evicted from their land and oil may end up becoming a curse for the people in the region,” she said.

Ambassador Wasswa Birigwa, the national chairperson of FDC Katonga faction, asked Ugandans to support their mission.

“We are yet to decide whether we should remain in the party or come up with another initiative that will lead us to power before the 2026 polls,” Mr Birigwa said.

Ms Jeniffer Karungi, the Hoima FDC party chairperson lamented the many challenges affecting the people of Hoima, including what she called exorbitant taxes.

Ms Salam Musumba, the FDC national vice chairperson for eastern region, urged the youth to work hard so as to get out of poverty.

“Stop wasting your time watching soccer but rather concentrate on productive work to get out of poverty,” said.

However, Mr Badru Mugabi, the Hoima Resident City Commissioner, dismissed claims of rampant land grabbing in the district. He said no one has been evicted from his or her land without following the law.