Nabbanja blames Bunyoro Kingdom for land conflicts





The Prime Minister castigates kingdom officials for alleged dubious land deals.

By BARBRA NALWEYISO

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, has blamed Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom officials for fuelling land disputes in the sub-region.

Ms Nabbanja claimed the kingdom’s actions, especially concerning the threat of eviction on the land housing the Kakumiro District headquarters, are hindering the progress of affected areas.

She highlighted that before the government granted land titles to the kingdom, instances of land eviction, especially in Kakumiro, were rare.

According to Ms Nabbanja, the entire Kakumiro is situated on Block 300 Plot 1, registered in the name of the Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, and Block 294 Plot 19, registered in the name of Pat Omukama Kitehimbwa of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom.

“The kingdom proceeded to issue leases on Block 300 plot 1 to individuals, such as Nalweyo, where a 99-year lease was granted, despite the government currently processing compensation for the kingdom. Notably, several public institutions, including district headquarters, are located on this land. The question now is: How should the government proceed with this situation?” Prime Minister Nabbanja asked.

She made the remarks during a land symposium meeting in Kakumiro last Friday, attended by Lands Minister Ms Judith Nabakooba, district leaders and officials from the Uganda Land Commission and Bunyoro Kingdom.

She added “Buganda [Kingdom] returned the titles and the government of Uganda gave those land titles to Bunyoro Kingdom. Some people say that during the period Buganda kept those land titles there was no eviction but ever since the titles were handed over to Bunyoro, evictions started”.

Ms Nabbanja, who is also the Kakumiro Woman MP, said the government had responded to the people’s request by awarding the district a hospital, however, she expressed concern that Bunyoro Kingdom officials had leased the land.

In response, Mr Alex Katushabe, the chief administrative secretary of Bunyoro Kingdom, refuted the allegations of issuing a 99-year lease and other land transactions.

“The kingdom has not sold out any land in Nalweyo as said earlier,” Mr Katushabe said.

However, Ms Nabbanja presented two letters written by Mr Andrew Byakutaga, the Prime Minister of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, to Kakumiro Town Council, directing them to refrain from taking possession or engaging in any activities on the disputed land. She said both letters were written in 2021.