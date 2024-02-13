Besigye's Toka kwa barabara singer, Adam Mulwana dies at 36

The artist who recorded former presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye’s political hit song 'Toka kwa barabara' is dead.

Adam Mulwana, 36, died Tuesday morning following a sudden ailment, which doctors are yet to confirm.

Adam Mulwana singing for crowds at one of Kizza Besigye’s rallies. He says it is passion for change that motivated him to sing. Photo by Dominic Bukenya

The four-time presidential contender eulogized Mulwana as an intelligent creative man.

“I have known Adam since 2010 when I met him. He was introduced to me by Hajj Asuma Semakula. He has died at a tender age. At his tender age, he was intelligent and creative. He was different. In a short period of time, he came up with several songs we used in our political campaigns in 2010 to 2011. Two of the songs became more popular,” Dr Besigye said Tuesday.

— NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) February 13, 2024

National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi said Mulwana, a political activist was 'devoted to the struggle.'

"I have received the very sad news of the passing of my friend, comrade Adam Mulwana, an artiste and political activist who dedicated his life to the cause for the freedom of Uganda. When I last interacted with him, he was as devoted to the struggle as ever, despite his ailing health. Such a pity he has passed on without seeing the kind of country he so much desired to live in. The best we can do for him is to accomplish the mission for which he sacrificed immensely. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he posted on his X handle.

In 2011, Mulwana who described himself as “a paid member of Cream production” started recording songs, specialising in a genre he terms as band music.

Some of his notable songs are; Kampala Ayola and Esala ya Kabaka. He had many other songs which have not enjoyed any airplay.

“I do not have enough money to promote my songs. But even then, the music I make is that of great message, the kind that Ugandans like to turn a deaf ear to. They only want love songs,” he told this publication in 2016.

The last born in a family of five was born in Buziranduulu, Luweero District. And just like his deceased parents, he was a strong supporter of the NRM government.

“My father died for this government,” he said at the time.

“I supported NRM until 2006. I lost the love for this government because I realised they were not fighting for the greater good anymore. They are out to please their individual interests,” he added.

Very sad to wake up to the news of the passing of our comrade Adam Mulwana who sang #TokaKwaBalabala. He was an impassioned fighter for justice and dignity for the people of Uganda. May his gentle soul rest in peace.