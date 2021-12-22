Besigye unveils 2022 action plan

Four-time presidential candidate, Col (rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye, has said the People’s Front for Transition (PFT), a coalition of Opposition parties, will launch several activities in the first days of 2022 to cause the ousting of the NRM government.

However, he did not specify what they intend to do.

“In the first 10 days of next year, we shall use our Red Card activists to accelerate the preparedness of our actions. Actions are going to be in different forms, so we need to brace ourselves for that time,” Dr Besigye said yesterday.

After the 2011 presidential elections, Dr Besigye ruled out the possibility of ousting President Museveni through an election although he made a U-turn and participated in the 2016 presidential election.

Dr Besigye did not take part in the 2021 elections, saying he was working on a ‘plan B’.

In October, during the launch of the PFT 24-crisis points, Dr Besigye said they would rally the country into civil disobedience.



The crisis points include education discrimination, impunity, state capture, tax burden, poverty, youth unemployment, lack of democracy, mismanagement of oil and gas resources, among others.

Besigye’s team would later launch another plan of the priorities to undertake once they got into power, among which are demilitarising politics and improving civil/military/security relations in the first 12 months, the promulgation of a new constitution within 36 months, restructuring government institutions and public service within 24 months and promoting inclusivity within 12 months.

Last month, Dr Besigye concluded a nationwide tour in which he said he was engaging with different stakeholders on how to execute the mission of ousting President Museveni.

Dr Besigye yesterday said they would announce the different actions they will undertake in 2022.

Other political parties have welcomed the idea, saying they would be happy to work with any change seeking forces.

Mr Waiswa Mufumbiro, the deputy spokesperson of National Unity Platform, said: “We have always and will always support anyone who comes at any time to remove the dictator. We wish them well. If the call comes through, we shall join and support for the sake of Ugandans.”

Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the president of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party said: “It is coincidental that all the issues that Dr Besigye was talking about are captured in our manifesto and these are things that FDC believes. We shall certainly support him.”

Ms Alice Alaso, the director of finance and programmes at Alliance for National Transformation, said: “We are incapacitated to take part in the actions because we are still building structures. We can’t call people to the streets now. But we wish Dr Besigye and his Red Card Front well.”

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, yesterday told this newspaper that the matter would be handled when it eventually comes up.

“I have said that what Dr Besigye is addressing belongs to different government institutions and they should be sought for answers,” Mr Enanga said.