Besigye unveils 2022 action plan

Political activist Dr Kizza Besigye addresses the media in Kampala on December 21, 2021.   PHOTO / ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • Last month, Dr Kizza Besigye concluded a nationwide tour in which he said he was engaging with different stakeholders on how to execute the mission of ousting the President. 
  • After the 2011 presidential elections, Dr Besigye ruled out the possibility of ousting President Museveni through an election although he made a U-turn and participated in the 2016 presidential election.

Four-time presidential candidate,  Col (rtd)  Dr Kizza Besigye, has said the People’s Front for Transition (PFT), a coalition of Opposition parties, will launch several activities in the first days of 2022 to cause the ousting  of the NRM government.
However, he did not specify what they intend to do.
“In the first 10 days of next year, we shall use our Red Card activists to accelerate the preparedness of our actions. Actions are going to be in different forms, so we need to brace ourselves for that time,” Dr Besigye said yesterday.

