Bishop asks God to ‘touch’ striking Arts teachers





The Bishop of Busoga Diocese, Paul Naimanhye, has implored striking Arts teachers to take into consideration the fate of thousands of “innocent children”.

Several Arts teachers across the country joined an industrial action against the government over salary enhancements.

Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for Information and National Guidance, at the weekend, however, directed them to report to school or risk being deleted from the payroll.

But Bishop Naimanhye, while presiding over the confirmation of more than 200 Christians at St Andrew’s Church, Namuningi in Kamuli District on Sunday, said: “We pray in the name and power of our living God that He touches your (teachers) inner hearts, opens your eyes in consideration of the innocent children who are just recovering from the two-year lockdown.”

The Bishop said although the teachers are justified in demanding for an increment, the government should use a negotiation approach to handle the crisis.