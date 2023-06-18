Bishop blames ‘sugar daddies’ for increasing school drop-out among girls

Lugazi Diocesan bishop Christopher Kakooza, has blamed the increasing school drop-out rates among female learners on sugar-daddy syndrome.

“Many girls have dropped out of school because sugar-daddies have hoodwinked them with gifts like phones, cars and money. This is not good for your future. You should focus on your studies with all your heart,” the prelate said.

In a message delivered by Fr Dr. Godfrey Mbowa during the 34 School Day for Uganda Martyrs SS, Kayunga on Saturday, the bishop asked the students to emulate the Uganda Martyrs, whom he said did not yearn for earthly things that are not long-lasting but loved their God and decided to die for him.

Fr. Mbowa, who is the parish priest for Seeta Parish in Mukono municipality, is also the Lugazi diocese pastoral coordinator.

Bishop Kakooza also asked youth to join priesthood and serve God. He commended the school authorities for imparting morals and discipline in the learners and for striving to become an academic giant in the area.

Mr Joseph Ssemwanga, the school head teacher, said because of the improved academic performance, the school enrolment had drastically increased to over 1,200 learners.

During the function, some long-serving staff members at the school were rewarded with gifts.

Universal education

In 1997, the government introduced the Universal Primary Education (UPE) programme, with a view to increasing access to education by children from poor families. As a result, enrolment increased by about four-fold.

Later, the government introduced the Universal Secondary Education (USE) programme in 2007 to mitigate the high school dropout of learners due to high fees.

However, despite these interventions, high school dropouts continue year-in, year-out.

According to education experts, some of the key drivers to this challenge include; high cost of education, poor menstrual hygiene, lack of feeding programmes in schools and cultural issues, among others.

Govt pushes for effective learning

The First Lady and Education minister Janet Museveni expressed in 2021 concern over the high rate of school dropouts as the country draws a roadmap to implement Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number four, on Education.