Bishop, leaders clash over teacher transfers

West Buganda Bishop Henry Katumba-Tamale has protested a decision by Kalungu District leadership to transfer teachers in church-founded primary school in the district ahead of the opening of the new school term.

The new school term officially opens on February 6.

However, Bishop Katumba-Tamale accuses the district leadership of taking the decision (to transfer teachers) without consulting the diocesan education department.

“These are our schools and if any changes are to be made, it is good to first consult the foundation body. Unfortunately, we were not consulted when those transfers were made and we dissociate ourselves with whatever was done,” the prelate said during a fundraising ceremony to raise money for renovating a classroom block at Kabungo Church of Uganda Primary School on Monday.

Under the new changes, eight head teachers have been transferred to other schools, of which four have been demoted over alleged poor performance.

In a statement dated January 15, Ms Sylvia Grace Nakanwagi, the Kalungu District education officer, said the transfers were made after consulting the foundation bodies.

Under the latest transfers, Ms Ruth Nassande, who has been deputy head teacher at Kasaka Church of Uganda, has been posted to Building Tomorrow Mabaale Primary School as a caretaker head teacher.

Mr Siraje Kaggwa, the acting head teacher at Kasuula Muslim Primary School, was demoted and posted to Lukaaya Muslim Primary School as deputy head teacher, while Ms Dativa Kaitesi, the head teacher of Kalungi Church of Uganda Primary School, has been transferred to St Benedict Buyiikuuzi Roman Catholic Primary School as deputy head teacher.

Mr Dominic Mukasa, the head teacher of St Kizito Primary School–Lwengo in Lwabenge Sub-county, was also demoted to deputy head teacher, and the same applies to Ms Mariam Nagujja, the head teacher of Kiti COPE Primary School.

Ms Kuruthum Najjemba, the deputy head teacher of Lukaya Muslim Primary School, has been posted to Kiwoomya Primary School in the same position.

Ms Jackline Ajune is now deputy head teacher of Kiti-Kasasa Primary School, replacing Mr Boaz Allelua, who has been posted to Buyikuzi Primary School as deputy head teacher.

Sr Agnes Gesare, a senior education assistant II, is now caretaker deputy head teacher at Bukulula Mixed Primary School, while Ms Christine Namukasa, the deputy head teacher of Bukulula Mixed Primary School, is now the caretaker deputy of Bugonzi Church of Uganda Primary School.

However, a special sitting of the district social services committee chaired by Mr Sulaiman Madada, on Monday, heaped pressure on Ms Nakanwagi to ensure some of the transfers are revoked.

“Transfers are normal, but this time round, the district education officer had not consulted widely. The affected head teachers are star performers, but had been demoted on allegations of non-performance,” he said.

Mr Madada said the committee recommended that Mr Kaggwa be retained as head teacher either at Kasuula Muslim PS or posted to Kyambala Muslim P/S.

Mr Mukasa, who had been demoted, the committee resolved that he should be posted to Kamuwunga PS as head teacher, and the same applies to Ms Nagujja and Ms Kaitesi, who the committee recommended serve as head teachers at Kabale Tawhed P/S and Kalungi CoU PS respectively .