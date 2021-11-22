Bishop Loum takes over Northern Uganda Diocese

It was glamour, pomp and jubilation yesterday during the consecration and enthronement of the eighth Bishop of Northern Uganda Diocese Godfrey Loum.

Archbishop of Church of Uganda, the Most Rev Stephen Kaziimba, graced the occassion at St Phillip’s Cathedral in Gulu City.

Archbishop emeritus Henry Luke Orombi delivered the main sermon, while Archbishop Kaziimba performed the consecration rights.

Dances and thunderous applause rocked the consecration grounds when outgoing Bishop Johnson Gakumba rose up to read his exit statement and his successor took his vows.

Bishop Gakumba, who has been the overseer of the diocese since 2009, sought early retirement at the age of 62.

Rtd Archbishop Orombi preached unity among Christians and church leaders throughout the region as he compared the diocese and its troubles to the biblical teaching of a storm that hit Jesus and his disciples while at the sea.

“The Church in the region is going through a storm. All of us should now take this opportunity to stand together and walk together. Let us forget the past and move on,” Archbishop emeritus Orombi said.

He lauded Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo for mediating a conflict that resulted in the withdrawal of a suit in which some aggrieved Christians had sought court’s hand to block the consecration exercise due to alleged irregularities in the election process.

“May I commend the Chief Justice for working for peace in the diocese of Northern Uganda. I heard you and I saw your heart, you are truly a man of peace and indeed your timely intervention saved us from a lot of embarrassment and shame,” he said.

Bishop Loum takes over a diocese facing critical issues.

Last week, the two petitioners who early this month sued Archbishop Kaziimba and the Church of Uganda over alleged irregularities in the nomination and election of Bishop Loum, withdrew the case.

Archbishop Orombi asked Bishop Loum to emulate his example (while serving as bishop and archbishop) and that of his predecessor to save the church from conflicts and misunderstandings.

“Be a forgiving shepherd, one who can bless but not curse them. Your heart must be big and raise young people, women, men, business community, politicians and all of them. Lead them all day. May you be a peacemaker for the people of Acholi.”

Northern Uganda Bishop Godfrey Loum addresses the congregation in the company of his family after his consecration and enthronement at St Philip’s Cathedral in Gulu City on November 21. PHOTO/TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

The retired archbishop, said peace continues to be scarce in Acholi while homes are in conflict.

“Children are crying, many are desperate, be a peacemaker, bring healing to the hearts of all. Northern Uganda is looking for leaders, a leader who can serve them. Loum, peace the gospel of peace and peace will follow you,” Archbishop emeritus Orombi added.

Bishop Loum promised to unite and strengthen the Christian communities in the diocese but called for joint efforts.

“I call upon everyone here to exercise great patience and use all our means to help our people overcome the bondage of anger, bitterness…etc,” he said.

Bishop Loum said many youths in prisons and other reform facilities should be a concern for the country.

“I call upon the state and the partners to derive quick interventions because this is a time bomb, but as a church, we will intentionally have a church programme that reaches out to vulnerable youth and engage in crime reduction, rehabilitation and reintegration of ex-offenders,” Bishop Loum said.

He said when the region went through war, its population continues to suffer the long term trauma and effects of the instability, which has slowed their socioeconomic progress.

“There is a need to bring up our young people who grew up during the war to be given a life that can make them productive to feed themselves and be able to contribute to national development, the invisible wounds have not been healed and I know the pains that fill your hearts,” he said.

The region sufferred a two-decade insurgency by the Lord’s Resistance Army.

In his message, Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo called for forgiveness and peace among the Anglican Christian community in the diocese, saying without unity, Bishop Loum’s tenure could be faced with several challenges.