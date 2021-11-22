Bishop Loum takes over Northern Uganda Diocese

Archdeacons pray for Rev Godfrey Loum (centre) after he was consecrated as Bishop of Northern Uganda Diocese yesterday at St Philip Cathedral in Gulu City. PHOTO/TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The function was graced by the Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba and Archbishop emeritus Luke Orombi.
  • The overseer promises  to unite and strengthen the Christian communities in the diocese.

It was glamour, pomp and jubilation yesterday during the consecration and enthronement of the eighth Bishop of Northern Uganda Diocese Godfrey Loum.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.