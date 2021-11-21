Northern Uganda set to enthrone new bishop

The Rev Godfrey Loum (right), then Vicar of Christ Church in the heart of Gulu City. Photos / Tobbias Jolly Owiny

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The withdrawal means that the planned consecration and enthronement of Rev Loum as new bishop today can now go ahead.

The two petitioners, who recently sued the archbishop of the Church of Uganda over alleged irregularities in the nomination and election of the Rev Godfrey Loum as the new bishop of the Diocese of Northern Uganda, have withdrawn the case.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.