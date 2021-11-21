Northern Uganda set to enthrone new bishop

The two petitioners, who recently sued the archbishop of the Church of Uganda over alleged irregularities in the nomination and election of the Rev Godfrey Loum as the new bishop of the Diocese of Northern Uganda, have withdrawn the case.

The withdrawal means that the planned consecration and enthronement of Rev Loum as new bishop today can now go ahead.

The notice also said Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu can now proceed to consecrate the Rev Loum as the 8th Bishop of the Diocese of Northern Uganda today as had been planned.

A withdrawal notice dated November 18 and filed before the Gulu High Court by Waymo Advocates, the lawyers of the complainants, and Nimungu Associated Advocates for the accused, say the case was withdrawn following an out-of-court mediation.

“By consent of the parties and their respective advocates, it is hereby agreed that the civil suit against the defendants herein is hereby withdrawn unconditionally, that each party bears its own costs,” the notice read in part.

The notice added: “the Chief Justice of Uganda shall continue with the mediation process to ensure reconciliation of the parties and that all communications regarding this matter shall be issued by the Chief Justice.”

For nearly three weeks, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has been engaging both parties in negotiations to settle the matter out of court without interfering with the consecration programme of the Rev Loum.

Mr Christopher Kidega of Waymo Advocates confirmed that negotiations had been conducted by Justice Owiny-Dollo.

On October 19, Mr Tom Mboya Okecho and Mr Emmanuel Omwony, both lay leaders of the Diocese of Northern Uganda, filed a lawsuit against Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu and four others, citing several irregularities in the election of Rev Loum.

Among the accused were the Rev Loum, and Mr Francis Gimara, the Province of the Church of Uganda, and the Diocese of Northern Uganda.

In their suit, the duo wanted the court to, among others, declare the manner and process in which the Rev Loum was selected for appointment as a bishop, in violation of the Church of Uganda Constitution and Provincial Canon.

They also wanted the court to declare the election of Rev Loum as null and void on account that the Diocese of Northern Uganda didn’t have a duly and properly constituted nomination committee.

They also accused Mr Gimara of acting illegally to preside over the diocesan nomination exercise of July 10 while aware that his term of office had expired in 2009 and that he had not been reappointed by the Diocesan council as the diocesan chancellor.

But the House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda disregarded the petition and at their sitting at Lweza Training and Conference Centre, Entebbe, went ahead to declare the Rev Loum as the bishop-elect of the Diocese of Northern Uganda on August 12.

In their defence filed before the same court on November 2, the Diocese of Northern Uganda defended itself against the allegations and asked the court to dismiss the case due to numerous irregularities and lack of merit in the case.

Mr Gimara (the diocesan chancellor and chairperson of the nomination committee) filed the defence through Nimungu Associated Advocates. He pleaded that the case be rejected and struck out with costs since it does not disclose any cause of action and that it also breached the confidentiality obligations of the complainant’s oath of secrecy.

The Rev Loum is set to be consecrated and enthroned at St Philip’s Cathedral in Gulu City.

He succeeds Bishop Johnson Gakumba, who has been bishop of the diocese since 2009.