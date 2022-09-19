Bishop Luwalira set to retire next December

Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira of Namirembe Diocese has announced that he will retire on December 8 next year when he clocks the mandatory 65 years.

Speaking at the fundraising for the Namirembe Diocese Mission House project at the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) training centre in Kampala on Friday, Bishop Luwalira said the Diocesan Synod notified him about the development.

“I do not meddle in that. I have to maintain that on December 8, 2023, I have to leave office. It is upon the diocesans synod to put in place the electoral college also now known as the nominations committee so that they start the process [of replacement],” he said.

Regarding the mission house project, the bishop said when he assumed office on May 31, 2009, he found that the provincial assembly had declared 2008 to 2018 as a decade of mission.

Consequently, he got involved in what had been laid down in that decade, which included mobilising more people to go for mission, reenergising the Church institutions and generating income to support future activities.

Dr Silver Mugisha, the NWSC managing director, said they had been able to grow the corporation over the years from an annual asset base of Shs500b to Shs4.1 trillion.

He urged the public to support the mission house project to raise more resources for church activities because the Covid-19 pandemic showed that religious institutions should stop relying on donations.

The fundraising drive raised more than Shs50m.