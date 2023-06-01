Blood clot killed Busitema lecturer, police say

A police inquest into the mysterious death of a senior lecturer at Busitema University, Nagongera campus, has revealed that she died as a result of a blood clot.

Dr Angella Karooro from the Faculty of Science (Education) was on Tuesday found dead in her bed, in what her family members initially speculated were complications related to high blood pressure.

However, according to Mr Moses Mugwe, the Bukedi Region police spokesperson, an autopsy report conducted at Mulago Hospital has determined that Dr Karooro’s death was attributed to a blood clot.

“Following the death of Ms Karooro, we commenced investigations and have since established from the postmortem report that she succumbed to a blood clot,” Mr Mugwe said in an interview on Wednesday.

Dr Charles Muweesi, the Busitema University spokesperson, however, told Daily Monitor in an earlier interview that they were yet to receive the autopsy report.

“It is true one of our senior lecturers died, but we are yet to establish the cause of death because the postmortem report is yet to be made available to us,” Dr Muweesi said.

He added that neighbours took her to hospital, but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Ms Agnes Masajja, a colleague of the deceased, said they were shocked to learn about her death because Dr Karooro was at the campus on Monday going about her routine normally and looked to be in good health.

She added: “Those who were close to her said she was in her ‘normal mood’ and attended to her office chores before retiring home. It is unfortunate to hear that she passed on.”