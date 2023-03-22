University student found dead in rented room

Police in Kabale are investigating circumstances under which a second year student at Kabale University was found dead in her rented room in Kamukira Cell Mwanjari ward, Kabale Municipality.

Sarah Naturinda, 20, according to eyewitnesses, was last seen on Sunday morning in a quarrel with a man said to be her boyfriend.

According to police, the same ‘boyfriend’ identified as Denis Arinaitwe, is in their custody after he went to Kabale Police barracks and shot dead a policewoman Caroline Komugisha, who was also reportedly his lover.

“A case of disappearance of the deceased one Sarah Naturinda was reported at Kabale Police Station by her landlord one Charles Turyatemba. This was prompted by her father one Naris Ndanganwa went to check on her after two days without hearing from her,” Kigezi region police spokersperson, Mr Elly Maate, said.

Mr Maate added that the deceased student's father together with other people in the area, went to the room she was renting and broke the padlock and on entering, they found the lifeless body on the bed facing down with both hands tied. The mouth and nose were also covered with a cloth.

A case of murder has been recorded at police.

“The police were notified, and the scene of crime was visited led by D/CID/O, D/ASP Charles Batumwa and the body was taken to Kabale referral hospital Mortuary for postmortem,” Mr Maate added.

The suspect is still admitted at Kabale regional referral hospital under guard by police, after reportedly injuring himself on the day he shot dead the policewoman.