BMK’s son takes over dad’s business empire

The son of the late Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige (BMK) has taken over the leadership of his father’s business empire under the guardianship of four people. BMK died of cancer on September 10.

In his will, BMK gave his son, Mr Ali Kibirige, charge of his business empire chairmanship under Muwanga Holdings, and also gave all his children shares.

The late BMK also appointed four guardians led by city property mogul Mansour Matovu, alias Young, a long-time friend, to ensure that his children follow his instructions.

Mr Kibirige was unveiled yesterday as the Muslim community, family members, and friends prayed for the departed businessman at his home in Naguru, Kampala.

“I assure the people that I will continue the legacy my father started in business. I ask everyone and my siblings to pray for me and also work as a team,” Mr Kibirige said.

He has been working under the guidance of his late father for decades.

Mr Matovu said in 2013, BMK summoned him so that he could witness the writing of his will because he had noticed that he was about to die.

“When he was in hospital on his deathbed, he used his son’s mobile phone to call me. ‘I have called to say goodbye. My life one earth has ended’,” Mr Matovu said of his last conversation with the late.

Mr Kaddu Kiberu, the owner Peacock Paints, who is also one of the guardians, told Mr Kibirige to always consult his late father’s friends and comrades.

“You should be happy that you have got a person who will manage everything as the late used to do. We should thank the Almighty Lord who has given us Ali Kibirige as one who has replaced our beloved one. Our task is to help Kibirige to move from one step to another,” Mr Kiberu said.

Makerere University Business School Principal, Prof Waswa Balunywa said he was happy that the late BMK, planned for business continuity.

“He told our students how to start businesses and how to manage them. He also taught us how to manage family businesses. He also learnt from us and if you read what he did when he was leaving his businesses, he learnt about the continuity of business when its pioneer has departed,” he said.

