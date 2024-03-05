Bobi Wine appoints Zedriga acting NUP president for 10 days

Opposition National unity Platform (NUP) party president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has appointed his deputy for Northern region as the acting party president for ten days starting today.

Kyagulanyi in a letter says he will be out of the country and therefore it is important to appoint Lina Zedriga as acting president to run the party in his absence.

“In accordance with NUP party constitution, I hereby appoint you acting president of the National unity Platform for ten (10) days from March 5-15, 2024, during which period I will be out of the country,” Kyagulanyi’s Sunday letter reads in part.

However, Monitor could not independently confirm whether this was the first time traveling Kyagulanyi was delegating power while moving out of the country or if it has been the culture every time he embarks on his international journeys.

It is further not clear why and where Kyagulanyi is heading, leaving behind a NUP party with internal tensions.

But the delegation comes at a time when the party is at rift with Kyagulanyi’s deputy president Mathias Mpuuga over a ‘Shs500million service award.’

A section of NUP members and Kyagulanyi fell out with the embattled Mpuuga over alleged misuse of office and engagement in corruption by the latter while he was the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP).

While appearing on NTV-Uganda on Monday, Kyagulanyi insisted that Mpuuga should apologise to the public, return the Shs500m ‘service award’ given to him by the Parliamentary Commission and also resign from his Parliamentary Commissioner position.

However, Mpuuga has remained defiant in denial of any wrongness.