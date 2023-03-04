Bobi Wine, Lukwago eulogise Wameli
- At the age of 45, Wameli succumbed to the cancer of the colon on February 8, 2023 in United States of America where he had gone for further treatment.
Relatives, friends and National Unity Platform (NUP) leadership gathered at the party offices in Makerere-Kavule Friday to celebrate, pray and say a no return goodbye Anthony Wameli who died last month in Boston, United State of America.
During the ceremony, Wameli’s body which arrived in the country Friday afternoon, was still at Mulago national referral hospital for postmortem.
Family members said the body would be released Saturday (March 4) ahead of his burial arrangement programme.
Speaking at the ceremony, NUP principal, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine described the party’s former head of legal team as a rare, self-driven, passionate lawyer, friend and a God-fearing father who worked selflessly to witness rule of law in the country.
“Counsel Wameli has played his part; he stood in for the ones everyone think deserve no justice like Jamil Mukulu. When our comrades were arrested or abducted during campaigns, brother Wameli tirelessly worked to secure their justice and many were released because of his efforts,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.
He added: “Just like many other friends and government officials, our brother died while on a medical tour, not because he was rich but simply because the NRM regime has failed almost all the hospitals in this country, and we continue to demand for better services.”
While eulogising his fellow departed learned friend, Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago said: “Lawyers are known to be expensive and I am a lawyer, but this was not a case with Wameli; he literally served for justice and passion. Money was never his priority in delivering his service, rest in peace Wameli.”
Ms Olive Wameli commended NUP secretariat for mobilizing all forms of resources during their stay in America and repatriation of her husband’s remains.
“Wameli has gone to be with the Lord and I want to thank everyone who has played a role during his life and death, particularly the NUP family, thank you for standing with us in cash and spirit,” Ms Wameli said.
What others said
Nakawa West MP, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, who doubles as NUP spokesperson also described the former Bubulo East MP contestant as a selfless lawyer human rights activists.
“Wameli identified his role and strength; that was fighting for justice and he did it wholeheartedly. At several times he defied his doctor’s advice to go and represent his clients in the courts of law. We shall forever miss him,” he said.
NUP Secretary General, Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, said “Counsel Wameli has been pivotal in our party legal actions. He stood with us during the election petition and worked tirelessly to recover Mr Kyagulanyi’s bullet proof car from government. Wameli represented people at all levels equitably.”
Ms Manjeri Kyebakutika, Woman MP for Jinja city eulogized Wameli as a patriot.
“It is a sad moment, especially to the people of Busoga for losing counsel Wameli who has been a great pillar in preaching change in Eastern Uganda. I knew him as a patriot who gave all his life to fight for human rights,” she said.