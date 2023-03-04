Bobi Wine, Lukwago eulogise Wameli

Relatives, friends and National Unity Platform (NUP) leadership gathered at the party offices in Makerere-Kavule Friday to celebrate, pray and say a no return goodbye Anthony Wameli who died last month in Boston, United State of America.

During the ceremony, Wameli’s body which arrived in the country Friday afternoon, was still at Mulago national referral hospital for postmortem.

Family members said the body would be released Saturday (March 4) ahead of his burial arrangement programme.

NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi WIne welcomes Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago (left) on March 3, 2023 in Kavule during the vigil of NUP lawyer, Anthony Wameli who died in the US on February 8. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Speaking at the ceremony, NUP principal, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine described the party’s former head of legal team as a rare, self-driven, passionate lawyer, friend and a God-fearing father who worked selflessly to witness rule of law in the country.

“Counsel Wameli has played his part; he stood in for the ones everyone think deserve no justice like Jamil Mukulu. When our comrades were arrested or abducted during campaigns, brother Wameli tirelessly worked to secure their justice and many were released because of his efforts,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

He added: “Just like many other friends and government officials, our brother died while on a medical tour, not because he was rich but simply because the NRM regime has failed almost all the hospitals in this country, and we continue to demand for better services.”

While eulogising his fellow departed learned friend, Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago said: “Lawyers are known to be expensive and I am a lawyer, but this was not a case with Wameli; he literally served for justice and passion. Money was never his priority in delivering his service, rest in peace Wameli.”

At the age of 45, Wameli succumbed to the cancer of the colon on February 8, 2023 in United States of America where he had gone for further treatment.

Ms Olive Wameli commended NUP secretariat for mobilizing all forms of resources during their stay in America and repatriation of her husband’s remains.

“Wameli has gone to be with the Lord and I want to thank everyone who has played a role during his life and death, particularly the NUP family, thank you for standing with us in cash and spirit,” Ms Wameli said.

NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine (2nd left) shares a moment with the widow of Counsel Anthony Wameli (2nd right), Ms Olive Wameli on March 3, 2023 in Kavule. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI