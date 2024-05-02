Bobi Wine makes U-turn on electoral reforms

The leader of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has stated that his party is not seeking any changes to the current electoral laws, arguing that they can take over power through transparent enforcement of the existing laws.

During a media briefing at the party's headquarters in Kampala on Thursday, Mr Kyagulanyi expressed his lack of faith in law amendments and called on the current regime to ensure strict adherence to the available laws.

"No amount of electoral reforms can solve the issue of impunity. Even though the law has been tampered with many times, if it is respected, it can take us where we want to go,” he said.

“The Supreme Court ordered electoral reforms. If the Court isn't respected, why expect anything more from these institutions," he added.

Last year, Mr. Kyagulanyi and other opposition members participated in an electoral reforms workshop held in Munyonyo, Kampala, where they proposed guidelines to address the militarization of politics, the return of presidential term limits, and the transformation of the Vice President's office into an elective position.

Mr Kyagulanyi reiterated that the NUP would fully participate in the 2026 election, whether or not electoral reforms were implemented.

"We cannot afford to avoid discussing the upcoming election because Mr Museveni seems to be afraid of elections, which is why he is attempting to use every possible method to cancel it. We are uncertain whether the election will take place since Mr Museveni is afraid of facing any opposition, particularly me, during the election," he noted, adding: “but if we are to go into any election, it will be a protest election.”

Mr Kyagulanyi also expressed his approval of the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom (UK) against the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, and two former ministers, Ms Goretti Kitutu and Ms Agnes Nandutu. The sanctions were issued due to their involvement in diverting iron sheets that were meant for vulnerable communities in Karamoja sub-region and using them for personal enrichment.

“Travel bans, asset freezes, and other measures may not result in imprisonment for corrupt officials, but they do prevent them from enjoying their stolen money or investing it in other countries with impunity,” he said, adding that the sanctions are part of the outcomes of his last month’s engagement in the UK.