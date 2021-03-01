Bobi Wine petition notice out today

By close of business on Friday, all the three respondents (Mr Museveni, EC and AG) had not objected to the application by Mr Kyagulanyi to withdraw his petition.

The gazette notice of the application by Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, will be out today, the Judiciary has said.

Mr Solomon Muyita, the principal communications officer, confirmed last evening and added that the hearing of the withdrawal application is expected either tomorrow or Wednesday.

“The gazette notice will come out tomorrow (today). Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo is expected to hold a meeting with the other justices to come up with a hearing date,” Mr Muyita said last evening.

“We anticipate the hearing date to be Tuesday or Wednesday. Once the hearing date is fixed, we shall quickly send out the hearing notices to all the concerned parties, inviting them to come for the hearing,” he added.

Last Wednesday, when the Supreme Court convened, the Chief Justice explained to the parties that an application withdrawing a presidential election petition has to be gazetted before hearing it.

For that reason, the court could not go on with the hearing of the application but instead tasked the registrar of the court to first gazette it.

A week ago, Mr Kyagulanyi announced at a press conference that he had instructed his advocates to withdraw his petition challenging the victory of President Museveni in the election of January 14.

He cited alleged bias by the justices when they rejected his amended petition and additional evidence to strengthen his case and arrest of his key witnesses as some of the reasons for his decision to abandon the petition.

Mr Kyagulanyi said he was instead headed to the court of public opinion.

However, the EC has since alerted court of how it incurred huge legal costs in hiring out two top law firms of Kampala Associated Advocates (KAA) and Okello Oryem & Co Advocates to defend themselves.