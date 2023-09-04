Bobi Wine rallies Ugandans to fight for their rights

National Unity Platform (NUP) party president Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, has asked Ugandans to free themselves from ‘state capture’.

Mr Kyagulanyi, who is on a countrywide mobilisation tour, said each Ugandan who feels oppressed must stand up to defend their rights.

“Please don’t look at these politicians and think they will come and liberate you. You must take the first initiative to liberate yourself. I always said no one will come from somewhere to liberate you,” he said while appearing on a KFM talkshow in Kampala at the weekend.

Last week, Mr Kyagulanyi ended his tour of western Uganda and returned to Kampala after reports emerged that his life was in danger.

“Following the reports of the planned attempt on the life of President Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert, we decided to make strategic adjustments in our national tour programmes for the day in Kabale, including concluding our events earlier than planned,” a brief statement issued by the NUP on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle reads.

Mr Kyagulanyi added that he could not take things lightly after what transpired in Arua City in 2018. “We don’t take these threats lightly. We were warned in Arua and I survived narrowly, but unfortunately my driver was murdered,’’ he said.

Prior to the Kabale incident where his convoy was blocked and he ended up walking with his supporters, Mr Kyagulanyi had three days of peaceful rallies in Mbarara, Kasese, and Fort Portal where he was received by large crowds of people.

Mr Kyagulanyi, who is expected to continue his tour in eastern Uganda today, said he is on a mission to awaken Ugandans to take back what belongs to them.

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, last week told this publication that Mr Kyagulanyi has had undisturbed rallies because his team had cooperated with the regional security teams.

“We told them to harmonise their public meetings with our territorial commanders, so if they have harmonised and agreed on what the dos and don’ts are then why should they not address them [people]?,” he said.

He, however, warned that “If at any stage there are acts of noncompliance and defiance, then we shall have to consider how to address it.”

Mr Sarah Bireete, a human rights activist and the executive director for Centre for Constitutional Governance, said Mr Kyagulanyi could have had peaceful rallies because the government is scared of international repercussions.

“First, is the red flag raised on Uganda’s conduct and human rights violations by the UN Human Rights Commission, European Union and the United States of America after the 2021 elections, secondly is the cases filed against President Museveni on human rights violations and thirdly is the move by World Bank to suspend funding to Uganda, although they are specifically saying it is because of the anti-gay Bill, but they are also looking at human rights and inclusive development,” she said.