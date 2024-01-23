Bobi Wine returns home, vows to continue demonstrating

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine Tuesday returned to his home after four days of ‘hide and seek’ with the security agencies following his Friday mysterious escape from house arrest.

While addressing the media at his residence in Magere, Wakiso District, Mr Kyagulanyi emphasized that his escape from his heavily guarded home is a testimony that the government cannot deny rights to the citizens, if they choose to pursue these rights in all the possible ways.

Bobi Wine added that it is wrong for the government to suffocate the voices of Ugandans whenever they try to express their concerns over the current ‘bad’ rule and poor service delivery.

“They thought by putting us under house arrest, our demonstration against bad roads would not succeed. However, because we are far better than them in everything, we went ahead to plant bananas in the poor roads,” he said.

He added that the opposition is set to continue with demonstrations against bad roads and injustices which include; abductions and continued trial of political prisoners in the General Court Martial, among others.

“We are determined to continue with demonstrations because it seems to be the only language that this government understands. In our next arrangements, we shall be protesting against other issues like our missing people,” Bobi Wine said.

This publication has learnt that police and army withdrew from Mr Kyagulanyi’s home on Monday night after five days of siege.

Former presidential candidate and opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine walks in the compound of his home in Magere, Wakiso district, during electoral campaign-period prior to the January 14, 2021, presidential elections. PHOTO | FILE

Last week, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango noted that security would be withdrawing from the homes of three opposition leaders; Dr Kizza Besigye and Erias Lukwago of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and Mr Kyagulnayi, once they confirm that they are no longer a security threat to the country.

Meanwhile, Mr Kyagulanyi joined the nation to mourn the death of Dokolo women legislator, Cecilia Ogwal whom he described as a political mother who inspired and mentored several leaders in Uganda's political space.

"She was a role model who made a lasting impact on the development of Uganda. I got the opportunity to serve with her in the 10th Parliament and she always extended motherly love and advice," he said.