Security continue siege at homes of Opposition leaders

Security personnel, both police and military, have continued to besiege the homes of National Unity Platform (NUP) party president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, activist Dr Kizza Besigye and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

This follows an Opposition protest that was planned on Thursday last week to show dissatisfaction over the poor state of roads in the city and across the country.

Speaking to this publication yesterday, Mr Lukwago confirmed the presence of security personnel outside his home.

“They are still around, they can’t even allow my guests inside,” Mr Lukwago said.

Mr Kyagulanyi took to his X, formerly Twitter, page to update the country on how security personnel were inconveniencing his family and neighbours.

“In the meantime, this is the situation at our home in Magere! In addition to the stationary as well as mobile cameras planted all around our home, they are now seated on top of police trucks monitoring directly whatever is happening inside our compound. A blatant breach of our right to privacy.

Our neighbours are also being grossly inconvenienced by these criminal actions. You wonder why they don’t put the resources they invest in this impunity to improve the lives of our people!!” Mr Kyagulanyi posted.

Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP party secretary general, said Mr Kyagulanyi was busy doing his work and interacting with the people of Uganda as police keep looking for him.

“As you know, the police and military have increased deployment at his house and the neighbouring areas. They’re looking for him to arrest and take him back into house arrest, which is illegal and unconstitutional. However, as you can see, he is busy doing his work and interacting with the people of Uganda in different areas,” Mr Rubongoya said in an interview.

In a telephone interview yesterday, the Kampala Metropolitan Area Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, said the reason as to why the officers are still at these people’s homes is because of the demonstrations announced last week.

“These demonstrations are not peaceful and were intended to be violent and disrupt the smooth flow of conferences that are taking place in the country. So as one way of disrupting their operations and preventing them from doing whatever they are planning to do, we have deployed in those places (the homes of Opposition leaders), and that is why we are there,” Mr Onyango said.