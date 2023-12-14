Bobi Wine's documentary wins international accolade

'Bobi Wine: The People's President' has been recognized as the Best Feature Documentary of the Year at the 39th International Documentary Association (IDA) Documentary Awards.

'Bobi Wine: The People’s President’, features the political journey of Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, President of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party as he contests for Presidency in the 2021 general elections.

More specifically, the award-winning documentary features the atrocities allegedly committed by state agencies against Mr Kyagulanyi as a presidential candidate and his supporters, including the killing of over 50 Ugandans during the November 2020 riots that happened after the arrest of Mr Kyagulanyi in Luuka District during his campaign trail.

Equally, the document features the pivotal role played by Mr Kyagulanyi against the scrapping of the presidential age limit in 2017, which was later passed by Parliament, giving the then 73-year-old President Museveni an opportunity to stand for his sixth political term at the helm of Uganda's highest political seat

"Congratulations to ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’, winner of Best Feature Documentary at the 39th IDA Documentary Awards" IDA posted on its X handle on Wednesday morning.

Congratulations to ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President,’ winner for Best Feature Documentary at the 39th IDA Documentary Awards. #idaDocAwards @natgeodocs @bwayomoses pic.twitter.com/4AulsmEtyW — International Documentary Association (IDA) (@IDAorg) December 13, 2023

The IDA Documentary Awards recognise outstanding achievements in the documentary genre every year and also recognise both emerging and established documentary characters worldwide.

Through his X handle, Mr Kyagulanyi expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the IDA award.

Quoting IDA X post, Mr Kyagulanyi said "Really humbled."

The documentary was directed by an American producer, Christopher Sharp, and Moses Bwayo, who is a Ugandan filmmaker based in the United States.

'Bobi Wine; The People's President' is screening in various parts of the world, particularly in the US and the United Kingdom.