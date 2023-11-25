Bobi Wine's gateman among over 1,800 KIU graduates

Mr Sharif Higenyi, a gateman and gardener at the residence of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party President, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi was among the1,862 students who graduated from Kampala International University (KIU) on November 25.

The institution's 28th graduation ceremony was held at the university's main campus in Kampala.

Mr Higenyi who graduated with a Diploma in Public Administration told Monitor that he was inspired and also sponsored by his boss, Mr Kyagulanyi whom he has served as a gateman and gardener for 5 years.

"My boss, [Mr Kyagulanyi] is an educated man and I have seen what he has managed to achieve because of his education background and he has been so supportive," he said.

"Since I had Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education, I requested my boss to support my education further, something he welcomed wholeheartedly," he added.

Having obtained a Diploma in Public Administration, Mr Higenyi is looking forward to continue with his academic journey to acquire a bachelor's degree and later post graduate studies.

"I am to continue with my academics and I am hopeful that one day I will be a Master's degree graduate," he said.

However, Mr Higenyi pledged to continue with his gateman and gardener responsibilities at Mr Kyagulanyi's residence despite of his new academic milestones.

Addressing the media at KIU main campus at the sidelines of the graduation ceremony, Mr Kyagulanyi congratulated Mr Higenyi for the determination and resilience he exhibited during his academic journey and other responsibilities as his employee.

"It is a honour to witness Higenyi graduating today and to me he is a friend and work partner," he said.

Through his X(formerly Twitter) handle, Mr Kyagulanyi added that Higenyi's academic achievement is an inspiration to many other Ugandans who seek self development amidst challenging circumstances.

The 28th graduation saw the 22 years old University passing out 1862 graduates, out of which 53.5 percent are females and 46.6 per cent were males.

Equally, 50.9 percent of the graduands were from science related programmes and those from non-science related programmes constituted only 49.1 percent.

A total of 224 students graduated with higher degrees, that is, PhD Programmes, Master Programmes and Postgraduate Diploma Programmes.

During the KUI's 28th graduation cohort 2023, 17 students graduated with First Class degree and the University management awarded them fully sponsored Scholarships to enable them pursue Masters' programmes of their interest.

Speaking at the ceremony, KIU Vice Chancellor, Prof Muhammad Mpezamihigo urged government to reinstate the higher education loan scheme, saying that a number of academically capable students are missing the opportunity of attending higher education levels due to financial challenges.

"We appeal to the government of Uganda to reinstate the students' loan scheme. We are aware of the financial hardships but we also recognize the role of quality education offered by institutions like KIU," he said.

"Secondly, several private Universities have demonstrated the capacity to deliver quality education but we have scholarship that still goes to Public institutions. We request that these Scholarships be centralized to allow the [sponsored] students choose institutions of their choices," he added.

Officiating at the ceremony as the Chief Guest, the Minister for Science, Technology and Innovations, Dr Monica Musenero pledged to discuss the call for reinstating the loan scheme with the ministers at the education ministry and other relevant authorities.

"I have noted the request made by the various speakers concerning the students' loan scheme, I promise I will deliver this information both to the minister of education and also to th cabinet where I sit," she said.