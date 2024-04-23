Bobi Wine targets political opponents in London show

The National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has said the party will replace members he referred to as traitors come 2026.

During his musical concert in London at the weekend, Bobi Wine said the party members in question betrayed the party.

Clad in a red jacket and trousers, Bobi Wine repeatedly threw jabs at some opponents, who he did not explicitly name, while performing some of his songs.

While performing his Specioza song, Bobi Wine alleges that opponents from Bukoto South hate him while those from Kimaanya-Kabonera ashamed him.

“My associates shamed me. If it weren’t for their actions, I wouldn’t have known that I had snakes around me. Had they not betrayed me, I wouldn’t have gotten the replacements we have now,” he sang.

While performing the Matyansi song, Bobi Wine said: “Go back and tell them that one must earn from their sweat rather than accepting free things. We put an end to the era of free things, dishonesty, and leaders wearing suits.”

He said if the party members, who he considered to be his friends, had not betrayed him, he would not have replaced them. He then concludes by reminding the mentioned leaders that they are in a “struggle” that does not require them to live in comfort zones.

Mr Kyagulanyi has on several occasions said the party will not tolerate any leaders who go against the party Code of Conduct.

The musician cum politician has lately been at loggerheads with a section of party leaders over alleged misconduct.

In a March 15 statement, Ms Lina Zedriga Waru, the deputy president of NUP for Northern Uganda, said the National Executive Committee had resolved to recall Mr Mathias Mpuuga from the Parliamentary Commission over the Shs500m service award.

The National Executive Committee nominated Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake as the replacement for Mr Mpuuga, a proposal the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, denounced stating that it was not supported by the law.

When contacted, Mr Mpuuga said he prefers not to waste time responding to matters he considers trivial.

“You should be interviewing the party president and not me. Unfortunately, I consider politics so seriously and I do not have time for such,” Mr Mpuuga said.

Mr Lewis David Rubongoya, the NUP secretary general, when contacted over Bobi Wine’s performance in London, said the NUP party leader made the remarks in his capacity as an artiste and was free to do so.