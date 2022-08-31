Boda boda census picks momentum on last day

Thousands of boda boda cyclists in Kampala braved the morning drizzle yesterday to register their motorcycles at various centres in the city on the last day of the census.

The exercise, which was organised by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), started on August 15.

By yesterday, all the census centres that our reporters visited across the five city divisions were crowded.

Mr Kenneth Kitooke, a cyclist who operates on Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road, showed Monitor his details after concluding the process at Makerere University Primary School.

“Dear Kitooke Kenneth, KCCA is pleased to inform you that your application for COIN has been received, your reference number is 221488774. Thank you,” an SMS confirming his registration read in part.

At Kawempe Mpogo Primary School, some cyclists’ application forms were rejected due to lack of authentic documentation.

“I have not succeeded because the card for this motorcycle is still in the name of the person I bought it from. We developed some misunderstandings and he refused to transfer the card into my name. They have asked me to get an agreement from him indicating that I’m the rightful owner,” Mr Ephraim Mugabi from Kawempe Kilokole said.

Registration requirements include a duly filled application form, National Identity Card, letters from the LC, and the Parish Internal Security Officer.

Ms Mariam Nalubega, an enumerator at Kawempe Mbogo Primary School, said the exercise was embraced at the last hour, but they had been receiving about 200 riders per day. “The turn-up was poor at the beginning of the exercise because the riders were reluctant. Some thought they would be asked to pay some money yet the exercise was free. Fortunately, those who came first encouraged their colleagues,” Ms Nalubega said.

Mr Eddie Yiga, a boda boda rider in Kiwatule, who had turned up at Nakawa Community Hall, said he delayed to participate because he did not know about the exercise.

“I didn’t know where the exercise was being carried out from. It took me time to know that KCCA was counting us until I asked a friend who directed me here,’’ Mr Yiga said.

Mr Gideon Tumusimira, a rider in Ntinda, said he could not go for the census early because KCCA required many registration documents that need time to get.

Mr Muzafalu Kafeero, another cyclist, asked KCCA to give them more time.

“I don’t have an agreement with a person who sold his boda boda to me, and my card also got lost. I request KCCA to give us more time so that we can find our documents,” Mr Kafeero said.

Ms Dorothy Kisaka, the KCCA executive director, said the authority will make an official statement today about the exercise.

“We shall also then guide on the way forward regarding those who never participated,” Ms Kisaka said.