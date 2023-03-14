Boda boda rider beheaded, dumped near Nebbi church

Police identified the deceased as Erick Omaki, a resident of Yao-Okecha cell in Abindu Division, Nebbi Municipality.

Afere cell LCI chairperson, Margaret Onyon, said Tuesday morning that neighbors heard some noises the night before but could ascertain what was happening.

“I informed the police with a phone call at night when a scuffle broke out, but the efforts to rescue the man were in vain. We found out in the morning that someone was killed,”she said.



Police said their preliminary findings indicated that Omaki, 35, was killed by unknown passengers who hired him from the Parombo boda boda stage on Nebbi-Pakwach road.

The District Police Officer, Mr Aminsi Kayondo, said Omaki‘s head was cut off using a kitchen knife.

“The deceased’s body has been taken to Nebbi hospital mortuary for postmortem before it’s handed over to the relatives for burial. The thugs also robbed his motorcycle,” he said.

Parombo boda boda stage vice chairman, Mr Frank Oyat, said they have lost many of their colleagues under similar circumstances but no substantial reports are given by security agencies after investigations.



“We have lost over eight of our colleagues within two years in similar manner. We blame security agencies for not doing enough to bring the culprits to book. That’s why there are rampant murder of boda boda riders in the town,” Oyat said.

Omaki’s brother, Mr Gody Oryek, said the deceased started operating boda boda business in 2008 in order to support his family.

“We have lost our active brother who will be missed by his family members, friends and the association of boda boda riders. It is sad that we lost him in this barbaric and heartless manner. We hope for conclusive investigations and arrest of the culprits,” Oryek said.

Nebbi Municipality mayor, Mr Geoffrey Ngiriker, condemned the murder and identified some of the blackspots for such crimes as Aryendira, Town Church roads and Afere.

According to him, ongoing road construction in Nebbi left the town bustling with activities and unknown people before he called for a crackdown by the security operatives.