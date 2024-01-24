Bodies dumped at Ssezibwa Bridge worry security, local leaders

Security and local leaders in Kayunga District have been thrown into panic after two unknown bodies were found dumped at the River Ssezibwa Bridge along the Mukono-Kayunga Highway.

The two bodies, which were separately found in January 2024, were retrieved by police with the help of local fishermen.

The bodies, both of male adults, included one of a man believed to be Asian and another of a Ugandan. Both bodies bore wounds, according to police.

Kayunga District police Commander (DPC) Rosette Sikahwa told Monitor that security highly suspects the bodies were brought from distant places and dumped at the site.

“It could also be that they could have been killed by unknown people at the site who later dumped the bodies,” Sikahwa said on Wednesday.

One of the bodies, security revealed, was spotted by a fisherman, who was carrying out fishing at the scene. No identification was found on the bodies.

Currently, police are stationed at Ssezibwa Bridge during daytime to block heavy traffic vehicles from using the dilapidated bridge.

However, police at the site say they neither saw anyone dumping the body in the river nor suspect anyone.

“We are here all day, but we did not see anyone dump or throw himself in water,” one policeman at Ssezibwa Bridge told Monitor.

Another security source that preferred not to be named said both bodies were buried in the Kayunga Town cemetery as no one claimed them.

A resident near the bridge, Sam Kitaka, said in some instances, some people travel from far areas and throw themselves in River Ssezibwa at the bridge site.

“At least a body is retrieved from the bridge almost every month,” Kitaka added.

Kayunga District chairman Andrew Muwonge expressed concern that they are wondering over the source of the bodies.