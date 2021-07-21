Body of drowned Catechist retrieved from Lake Bunyonyi

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

The body of the drowned catechist that drowned in Lake Bunyonyi on Monday morning was last evening retrieved by local divers working with the marine police, after it eventually floated on the water at the spot where the incident happened.

Nafutali Kizabona, 35, catechist at Kayanga Catholic Church in Kabale District drowned in Lake Bunyonyi when the dugout canoe in which he was sailing capsized.

The LCIII chairman for Butanda Sub County Mr Bannet Champion confirmed the development saying that the body floated on the water after a tiresome search.

“The local divers and the marine police used barbed wires and sticks to search for the body but all was in vain. At around 5:40, the local residents that were seated at Kayanga landing site heard a big bang in the water and suddenly the body of the drowned catechist floated on water. We thank God that the body has been retrieved. The burial arrangements shall be announced by the family members,” he said.

He appealed to the government to equip the marine police deployed at Lake Bunyonyi with all the necessary gear to help ease their operations.

Mr Ananius Turinawe, a brother to the deceased, said he (the catechist) was taking returns from his local church to the parish headquarter church when he died, adding that the deceased is survived by three children and a wife.

Similar accidents

Last year in August three residents of Butanda Sub County died after the dugout canoe in which they were sailing capsized in the middle of Lake Bunyonyi.

In June 2018, five residents of Hamukaka village in Kyenyi Parish in Muko Sub County, also drowned and died after the canoe they were sailing in capsized as they crossed from Hamukaka landing site to Karambo landing site where they were going to work in their crop gardens.

On Aug 20, 2016, five people from the same family and residents of Rwanyena in Rubaya Sub County also drowned after a locally made boat they were sailing in capsized in the middle of the lake as they returned from a wedding ceremony of their relative in the neighborhood.

