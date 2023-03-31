Body of Makerere fresh graduate found hanging in Rwampara church

A 24-year-old Makerere University fresh graduate was found hanging dead in a church in Rwampara District, Western Uganda on Thursday, police have said.

Suspected to have committed suicide by hanging, Flavia Nagasha’s body was found by a passer-by, inside Kagarama Daystar Church, at around 4pm, according to authorities.

A local leader in the area Friday told Monitor that the February 2023 graduate allegedly killed herself using a rope that church leaders had tied her with prior to exorcism.

“The deceased is a resident of my cell but died in Ngarama Cell, Nyabikungu Parish. She had been coming to the church for prayers for about two months,” said Alex Kwoshaba, a leader in the neighboring Butahe Village in Rugando Sub County.

“Nagasha climbed drums to suspend her body on the roof in the middle of the church where her deceased mother usually led her for prayers," Rwampara OC/CID Clare Arinaitwe said.

According to her, Nagasha’s body was discovered at around 4pm by a man who aimed to shelter from the rain at the church.

Nagasha was conferred her degree during the 73rd Makerere University graduation ceremony.

But a friend to Nagasha who preferred anonymity in order to speak freely said: “The deceased even failed to make it to her graduation day due to mental disorders- and often sought exorcism.”

Phionah Nimusiima, a sister to Nagasha said they had sought different born-again churches to save her (Nagasha) life but all in vain.

"Nagasha became sick after examinations at Makerere University. Doctors told us she had a mental problem and she has been on treatment. Two days ago she was fine until yesterday when she was found dead," her family said.

The body was handed over to the family for burial.