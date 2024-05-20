Body of missing special hire driver found in Nakaseke swamp

The Police in Nakaseke District are investigating the murder of a 40-year-old special hire driver whose body was found at Kiizikibi swamp in Namakata village, Kito sub-county in Nakaseke District on May 15, 2024.

The deceased, identified as Sonny Serwano Bamujje, was a resident of Ndejje Lubugumu in Ssabagabo, Wakiso District. He had been reported missing at Nateete Police Station in Kampala on May 14, 2024, by his relatives.

The Savana Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Sam Twinamazima on Monday revealed that the body of the missing special hire driver had been tied with a rope around his neck and the hands were twisted and tied behind his back when it was recovered at the swamp.

“It is likely that the murder was executed from a different area before the body was transported to the swamp in Nakaseke District. The body was conveyed to Nakaseke Hospital mortuary for postmortem,” he said in a brief statement.

This publication has since established that the deceased was hired by individuals disguised as travellers going from Kampala City to Arua on May 14. After calls to his phone went unanswered, the relatives tried to locate him. When they couldn't find him, they contacted the police on May 15 to report him as a missing person.