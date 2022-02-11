Prime

BoU ordered to pay legal costs in Crane Bank takeover saga

The building that used to house Crane Bank on Kampala Road. FILE PHTO

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • In their decision on Friday, the Supreme Court justices held that it was BoU that was behind the Shs397b commercial litigation against the businessman and not Crane Bank in receivership, hence they should foot all the legal costs.

The Supreme Court has ordered Bank of Uganda (BoU) to foot all the legal costs involving the multibillion case that Crane Bank in receivership brought against city businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, bringing the five-year litigation to an end.

