Bridegroom dies after introduction ceremony

It was a sorrowful moment in Ntungamo District as relatives and friends turned up at All Saints Church in Mbarara to pray for a bridegroom, who perished in an accident in Rukungiri District.

The late Kenneth Twesigye, 31, an engineer with National Water and Sewerage Corporation in Jinja and a resident of Rweikiniro Sub-county in Ntungamo, was due to exchange marriage vows with wife, Ms Prize Patience, a resident of Kyatoko, Eastern division in Rukungiri Municipality this Saturday at St Luke Ntinda in Kampala.

He died alongside two others; Moses Manirakiza, 29, of Burungu, Muramba Sub-county, and Herbert Mujurizi, 38, of Rukungiri District, after a vehicle in which they were travelling, had a head on collision with another vehicle at Kahunga Trading Centre at around 1pm on Sunday.

The bride had a day before introduced her fiancé to her parents at a give-away ceremony held in Rukungiri.

Addressing mourners at All Saints Church in Mbarara yesterday, the disconsolate bride narrated how she hosted her husband and other guests to a successful introduction and giveaway ceremony, although “my happiness was cut short”.

Remembering her late husband’s last words, Ms Patience said he had promised to treat her to a memorable wedding of her lifetime.

“His last words to me were that since I had organised a colourful function, he too would organise an extra-ordinary wedding,” said Ms Patience, before adding, “I only got to see him once again in a mortuary. I pray that God strengthens us”.

She added: “I request the Church to recognise me as a wedded wife to the late Kenneth Twesigye because I do not plan to find another man. I thank God for my husband’s life with whom we have been together for six years.”

The couple had three children, including twins.

“I pray that God helps me fulfil all the plans we had together. I promise to take on the legacy you left behind of being God fearing, brave, strong, hardworking and associating with everyone”.

Mr Yonasam Murungi, 65, the father of the deceased, said: “He was my fifth born. I am not that educated but I vowed to give my children a good education. My son Kenneth was well educated and he was a strong pillar in our family. But I believe that God who brought him to life will rest his soul in peace.”

One of his best friends and a would- be best man, Mr Aggrey Arishaba, said he was godly and a family man.

“Last year, Kenneth was my best man. I encouraged him to legalise his marriage and he heeded my advice. He hasn’t lived to enjoy his marriage journey,” he said.

The Rwekiniro Sub-county chairperson, Mr Sabastian Bitariho, said they received the news of Twesigye’s death with profound shock.

“He had promised to extend water to our area,” he said

Mr Charles Ateker, the area manager National Water and Sewerage Corporation, appealed to road users to be cautious while on the road.