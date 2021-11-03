Broken Nebbi -Vurra road frustrates travellers

Bad state. A truck carrying goods to the Democratic Republic of Congo makes its way up Jukia Hill along the Nebbi Goli road. This particular section of the road always becomes impassable during the rainy season. PHOTO BY ROBERT OKABA

By  Felix Warom Okello

The delayed rehabilitation of the 119km road that links Nebbi and Zombo districts to the border with DR Congo has left area residents and leaders frustrated.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.