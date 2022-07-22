Budo wins science innovation contest

King’s College, Budo at the weekend walked away with Shs1.5m after beating eight other schools to win this year’s fourth Viva Annual Science and Innovation Challenge competition.

The competition is aimed at recognising learners who create technological solutions to problems.

Viva College in Jinja District, which hosted the event, came second, winning Shs1m, while Kiira College, Butiki, was third, bagging Shs700, 000.

Other schools that participated included Wanyenge Girls SSS, Busoga College Mwiri, Namilyango College, Trinity College Nabingo, and Nabisunsa Girls’ School. The principal of Viva College, Ms Victoria S. Kisarale, said the challenge had stalled for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This programme was intended to introduce the students to use information technology to solve community problems in areas of social, culture, climate change and economic transformation,” Ms Kisarale said.

She said the innovation also exposes students to critical thinking and enables learners to develop an application.

King’s College, Budo, won the climate challenge award, Viva College (education technology), Wanyange Girls (Equilibrium), while Nabisunsa Girls took the urban transport challenge.

The district inspector of schools, Mr Elias Kisambira, said the challenge partly answers the new abridged curriculum.

“You have truly exhibited what is required in the new curriculum that is being implemented. If you can now develop an application and design something and explain for yourselves the country has a bright future,” Mr Kisambira said.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Mr Alfred Okot Okidi, urged students to go commercial with their innovation skills.