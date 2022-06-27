Bududa gets less money for Parish Development Model

Government has allocated less money for the Parish Development Model (PDM) in Bududa District.

The Monitor has learnt that of the 159 parishes, money was released for only 54 in this first phase.

The government released Shs 428,372,065 out of Shs515,036,160 meant for payment of salaries of 144 parish chiefs in the district, leaving a deficit of Shs86,664,095, according to July 2021 to June 2022 district PDM report.

The leaders made the revelations during a sensitisation meeting chaired by the area Woman MP, Ms Agnes Nandutu, who also doubles as the State minister for Karamoja Affairs.

Due to funds shortfall, the council has decided that the funds for 54 parishes (17 million each) will be divided among the 159 parishes. This means each parish will get Shs7m.

The district has 28 sub-counties and 1,441 villages.

The chairperson of Bududa District, Mr Milton Kamoti, said: “ It’s unfortunate to get less funds, but we have asked our minister to follow up the matter.”

The PDM focal person, Dr Felix Odongo, said about 966 enterprise groups have been registered.

“The process of transferring the funds to 159 parishes is ongoing and each sacco will receive Shs7 million,” he said.

Funding