Buganda asks Museveni govt to return remaining assets

Buganda Kingdom officials have asked the central government under President Museveni’s leadership to return the cultural institution’s remaining assets which were taken over during the 1966 raid by former president, Milton Obote’s army.

The attack on the palace by Obote’s army happened during the reign of Kabaka Edward Muteesa II who was forced to flee into exile.

Speaking on Friday during the official Jumah prayers held at Kibuli mosque to mark 58 years since the raid, the kingdom’s first deputy premier, Hajji Twaha Kawaase who represented Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga said the central government ought to return to the kingdom their remaining assets.

“We have got some of our assets back but we need all because they belong to the kingdom,” he said.

According to him, the heritage is back on track and the only duty they have is to promote and protect the kingdom.

“We cannot forget those attacks because a lot happened at the palace and people lost their lives. Kabaka’s subjects have worked hard to make sure they contribute to the country’s economy and improve their income standards through the kingdom projects and initiatives, “he said

He also noted that the commemoration comes at a time when Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is celebrating his 69th birthday.



The supreme Mufti for Kibuli faction, Mohammad Galabuzi urged Ugandans to always support and promote their culture “because it contributes a lot to their well-being and towards the development of the country.”

Buganda Assets

In 2021, President Museveni who has been in power since 1986 when he shot his way to State House through five-year guerilla warfare, said his government was willing to surrender to Buganda Kingdom all its properties in possession of the central government.