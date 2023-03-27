Buganda seeks Shs6b for 3 regional health centres

Buganda Kingdom is seeking at least Shs6.5 billion to facilitate the construction of three health facilities in three selected counties.

The health facilities at the level of health centre IVs are estimated to cost Shs2.5 billion each and will be built on the kingdom’s land, currently lying idle in Buddu, Kyaggwe and Ssingo counties.

The project, which is expected to be completed in three years, aims at improving medical service delivery among Kabaka’s subjects.

A health centre IV is a mini hospital and serves a county or a parliamentary constituency. It is supposed to have a senior medical officer and another doctor as well as a theatre for carrying out emergency operations. The facility usually has wards for men, women, and children and should be able to admit patients.

Mr Noah Kiyimba, the Buganda Kingdom information minister, said the project will solely be funded by the kingdom and part of the funds needed to kick start the construction works have already been raised.

Three commercial buildings are planned alongside the health centres to serve as sources of income for the facilities. “We earmarked Shs5 billion to the health sector this financial year (2022/2023) and a large portion of it will go on this project and construction works begin in May this year,’’ Mr Kiyimba said in an interview last week.

He added that the kingdom had planned to kick start the project at the beginning of this year, but there was a delay in approving building plans by local authorities.

“We have received letters from Busimbi and Njeru town councils approving our building plans and the Katikkiro [Charles Peter Mayiga] will launch the ground breaking at Busimbi in Ssingo County (Mityana District) on May 2 and also preside over a similar function at Nyenga in Kyagge County (Buikwe District) on May 5,” he added.

Mr Kiyimba also said the date for launching the construction works at Mukungwe in Buddo County, Masaka District, will be fixed immediately after receiving an approved building plan from Masaka City authorities.

The kingdom plans to set up at least one hospital at the level of health centre IV in each of the 18 counties.

Kingdom projects

When the three facilities are fully furnished and commissioned, they will bring to five the number of kingdom-owned health facilities. Others are Kalasa Health Centre IV in Makulubita Sub-county, Luweero District, and Nsangi Health Centre IV in Nsangi Town Council, Wakiso District in Busiro County. The two facilities were constructed last year by the kingdom in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent from the United Arab Emirates.