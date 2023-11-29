Bugiri rural primary schools get sanitation facilities

Rotary club of Ntinda has constructed sanitation facilities in more than 10 government primary schools in Bugiri District.



The facilities constructed with funding worth Shs810 million include; VIP pit latrines and washrooms, boreholes, rain water harvesting tanks, and washing facilities.



Health experts say lack of access to clean water, sanitation facilities and hygiene resources remains one of challenges facing government-aided schools in the district.



Ms Hellen Namubali, the head teacher of Magoola Primary School, one of the beneficiaries, said at the weekend that sanitation facilities are critical to the health of every child.



“Due to lack of access to water, the pupils and teachers are frequently exposed to diseases such as Tyhoid, dysentery and diarrhea, “Ms Namubali said on Saturday.



Ms Namubali said the pupils, especially girls, have been trekking long distances to fetch clean water from swamps.



“It will also help us to fight absenteeism among girl children, because of lack of water,” she said.



The beneficiary primary schools are Itakaibolu, Nakigunju, Kimasa and Naigoma. Others are St Jude Nantawawula, Busoga Muslem, Butumba moslem, Magoola and Makoma.



The Buwunga Sub-county chief, Ms Juliet Kisakye, said the sanitation facilities will help in retention of the children at schools.



“Most girls drop out of schools when they start menstruation due to lack of sanitary facilities,” Ms Kisakye said.



Mr Daniel Wandira, the assistant chief administrative officer-in-charge of health in Bugiri District, acknowledged that water access in schools remains a challenge but attributed the problem on inadequate funds.



“We need to appreciate the Rotary club for supporting our schools in the area. Toilets and boreholes are big achievements to us as the district. Let us own these projects,” Mr Wandira said, adding that locals should desist from vandalising the infrastructure. Mr Robert Tumwijukye, the club president, said in the first phase of the project, the club spent about Shs340 million and Shs469 million in the second phase.



“We are hopeful that the disease burden will be reduced in schools, homes and residents will channel the expenses to improve their livelihoods,” Mr Tumwijukye said.



Ms Stella Abawa, the secretary for social services and community based services in Bugiri District, attributed the highest number of school drop outs on poor sanitation and hygiene in some schools in the district.



“When a girl child starts her menstruation periods and she doesn’t have a safe place to change her knickers she decides to drop out of school,” Ms Abawa said.