Bugwere to review law  before picking new leader

By Mudangha Kolyangha More by this Author

The Elders’ Council of the Bugwere Cultural Institution have set up a constitutional review committee ahead of the forthcoming election of a new cultural leader.

The 14-member committee will, among others, scrutinise and propose amendments to some articles in the constitution that are deemed obsolete and unfavourable.

The resolution was reached at during a meeting attended by clan leaders, political leaders, security officials, and officials from Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social development and chaired by the Kibuku Resident District Commissioner, Ms Mwanamoiza Kikomeko in Kibuku on Wednesday.

Some members on the committee include Dr Monica Musenero, the presidential advisor on epidemics, Ms Naula Lilian Mwondha, a lawyer and Mr Namondi Mulekwa, a youth representative.

Others are Mr Robert Mutono, Mr George Nsuna , Mr Badiru Kirya and four community development officers from the districts of Pallisa, Kibuku, Budaka and Butebo.

Ms Kikomeko said the committee members will ensure that the constitution is amended to fit the interests of all factions ahead of the election of the new Obwa Ikumbania Bwa Bugwere.

“The constitutional review will bring all the factions together for the good of the Bugwere people,” she said.

The first cultural leader of the institution, Bishop John C Wayabire, succumbed to Covid-19 on February 7 at Entebbe Hospital.

He was buried on February 20 at his ancestral home in Kenkebu, Kibuku District.

Ms Kikomeko said the committee will come up with a draft which will be tabled before the parliament [Isimola] of Bugwere for adoption.

She added that the institution has since inception been bogged down in conflicts over leadership with some clans having parallel leaders.

“It has been observed that most clans have two or three leaders yet the clan leaders [Itabangi] constitute the electoral college of the Ikumbania,” he said.

Representation

The Butebo Resident District Commissioner, Mr Emmy Mitala, said all factions within the institution must respect the resolution, which he said is aimed at promoting unity.

“There are those ill intentions of sabotaging the efforts of bringing the Bagwere together but they risk being arrested and questioned,” he said.

Dr Musenero, noted that the Bagwere are total orphans with no leadership to negotiate for their development .

She added that the ministry of gender should halt payments of cultural benefits until the leadership is streamlined.

On the leadership of the institution, Dr Musenero said : “As long as we continue to have different factions, then the election of the cultural leader will hang in balance.”

Mr Joel Mugulusi, the prime Minister of the institution, said the late Ikumbania will be replaced as guided by the Ministry.

He noted that in the forthcoming elections, all factions will be allowed to present candidates and the winner will become the I Ikumbania.

“This time round it will be inclusive of all factions in order to produce a leader of all to avoid the past bad history,” he said.

Mr Kintu Mubbala, a leader of another faction, welcomed the constitutional review, saying it will foster unity.

Some of the candidates, who have picked interest to replace the late leader include Mr Geoffrey Wayabire [Son of the fallen Ikumbania, Bishop Wayabire from Bakatikoko-Abanamwera clan, Mr Joshua Wilberforce Musimami from Balameri clan,Mr Badiru Kirya [Babulanga] and Mr Eric Kasolo, the former prime minister of the institution.

However, the Speaker of the institution, Mr Jacob Maiso, recently told Saturday Monitor that the institution has not yet released the roadmap for elections.