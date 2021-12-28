Buhweju leaders move to regulate tea growing

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mr Mathias Mpuuga, and other MPs tour some tea plantations in Buhweju District recently. PHOTO/RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

By  Zadock Amanyisa

What you need to know:

  • Buhweju District was carved out of Bushenyi District in 2010. It has more than 10,000 tea farmers.

Buhweju District leaders have resolved to create a by-law to regulate growing of tea.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.