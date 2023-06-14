Bukedea goes to the polls today with new returning officer

The people of Bukedea will today elect a new LC5 chairperson.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of Moses Olemukan in December 2022.

Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), in a meeting held yesterday at the Bukedea EC offices, announced that a new returning officer had been deployed for today’s polls.

Mr Joel Mugyenyi Mugerwa, the new returning officer posted to handle the election activity, said “Bukedea District has 16 sub-counties and we have 180 polling stations with a total of 100,294 registered voters,” he said.

He added: “We expect polling to start at 7am and end at 4pm.”

Justice Byabakama said the EC will ensure that the election ends peacefully.

“I want to tell the public that we are going to obtain free and fair elections,” he said.

The meeting was held a day after the end of the week-long campaign period.

Three candidates were nominated last week by Mr Suleiman Kato as the returning officer.

Meanwhile, Justice Byabakama also urged security personnel not to intimidate voters before, during and after the election.

Mr Moses Kitiyo, the Regional Police Commander for East Kyoga, said: “Our work is to keep security and peace, apart from maybe those who will incite violence.”

The three candidates are Ms Mary Akol of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Mr Sam Odeke Oita from the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, and Mr Tychicus Okwi Ebukalin, on the independent ticket.

Mr Ebukalin has decried intimidation of voters and some aspirants.

Last Tuesday, Mr Stephen Omagor, an aspirant, was attacked at the electoral commission offices in Bukedea.

He was assaulted by a group of individuals, whom he claimed stole the documents he needed for the nomination process.

Mr Omagor later petitioned the EC about the attack and was told he could be nominated either on Saturday or Sunday.