Bukedea man arrested over defiling baby

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man accused of defiling a three-year-old baby in Bukedea District’s Suula Village, Kocheka Sub County.

Police identified the suspect as David Odele Aka Opio, saying the alleged defilement was on Sunday afternoon, forcing the victim to report her mother about extreme pain in her private parts.

Jane Acheng told Monitor that she observed “blood and damage in her daughter’s private parts after a thorough check.”

“I was with my child at home but after eating lunch, the kid went to play. I was then shocked to hear my child telling me that her private part is paining while mentioning that Opio was sleeping on top of her,”Acheng claimed.

Area LC1 Chairperson Simon Okiror Suula said Acheng reported the matter to his office, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

“I received the complaint from Acheng and we took the matter to police and Odele was arrested,” he said.

Bukedea District Police Commander (DPC) Richard Asiimwe confirmed Odele’s arrest adding that “his file is pending to be sanctioned by the state attorney before he (suspect) appearing in court.”

He said police carried out the medical examination of the child and the medical report shows penetrations on her private parts.